New renewable energy deal to create over 50,000 jobs
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has signed off on a deal which will see 27 new independent power producers connect to the country's power system.
CAPE TOWN – Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has signed off on a deal which will see 27 new independent power producers connect to the country's power system.
Totalling R56 billion, the projects will also create 58,000 new jobs.
The long-delayed projects will tap 2,300 megawatts into the country's power grid.
Radebe has conceded that the delay in signing the deals has had a negative impact on both the renewable energy sector, as well as on investor confidence.
The projects include 15 new wind and solar plants to be built in the Northern Cape, while four new wind projects will be rolled out in the Eastern Cape.
Chairman of Sola Future Energy, Chris Haw, says that the initiatives will reduce the cost of electricity.
“The signing shows that the government is committed to the country’s economic developments. Renewables are cheaper and more sustainable forms of energy.”
Two more wind farm projects will be built in the Western Cape and a hydro project will be constructed in the Free State.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula airline
-
Zuma supporters question judiciary’s integrity ahead of court appearance
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
-
[MUST READ] Graça Machel's letter to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg sentence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.