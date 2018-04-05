‘My boss poured boiling water on me for eating leftover sauce’

Fortune Moyo, a cleaner at the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways, sustained severe burns to his upper body while two others were also burnt.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man has accused his boss of throwing a kettle of boiling water at him for eating leftover sauce from an oxtail stew.

Fortune Moyo, who is a cleaner at the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways, claims he was assaulted by the restaurant owner while he was at work last month.

Moyo sustained severe burns to his upper body while two others were also burnt.

The 19-year-old says he was preparing to eat some left-over pasta and oxtail sauce from a pot, which was about to be washed when the owner of the restaurant stormed into the kitchen, accusing him of eating the oxtail meant for customers.

“He approached the chef, asking him why he’d given out the oxtail but the chef told him it was just the leftover sauce. He then took a kettle that had just boiled and threw it at me.”

He says after the incident, he visited a doctor and opened a case of assault.

Moyo says when he returned to work two days later, the owner called a staff meeting and apologised for the incident.

“He said he was short-tempered because his wife had recently died.”

The owner of the restaurant has declined to comment, saying the case is being heard in court.