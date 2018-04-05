Moscow will accept results of nerve agent tests - envoy

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a global chemical weapons watchdog, is investigating the case.

LONDON - Russia’s ambassador to Britain said Moscow would accept the results of tests by international chemical weapons inspectors on a suspected nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy in England but only if the process was transparent.

Alexander Yakovenko told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that Russia wanted to know which experts were involved in the tests on the toxin used in 4 March attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

Britain’s charges of Russian involvement, strongly denied by Moscow, have triggered mass expulsions of diplomats by both Britain’s allies in the West, including the United States and similar retaliatory action by Russia.

TAKING SAMPLES

The OPCW, which oversees the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, has taken samples from the site of the Salisbury attack and is expected to provide results from testing at two designated laboratories next week.

Shulgin said earlier that if Moscow was prevented from taking part in the testing of the Salisbury toxin samples, it would reject the outcome of the OPCW research.

Russia’s request to open a parallel, a joint Russian-British inquiry has been portrayed by Western powers as an attempt to undermine the investigation by OPCW scientists.

The EU said it was very concerned Moscow was considering rejecting the OPCW findings.

Instead of cooperating with the OPCW, Russia had unleashed “a flood of insinuations targeting EU member states... This is completely unacceptable,” an EU statement read to the council session said.

Skripal, 66, a former Russian military intelligence officer who betrayed scores of Russian agents to Britain and was exchanged in a Russia-West spy swap, remains in a critical but stable condition. His daughter, Yulia, 33, has shown signs of improvement.