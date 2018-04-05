Modack extortion case moved to Cape Town Regional Court
Nafiz Modack is believed to be heading a group that has forcibly taken over security at restaurants and nightclubs in the Mother City.
CAPE TOWN - The extortion case of the men accused of running a Cape Town protection racket has been transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.
Nafiz Modack, along with his co-accused, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Modack is believed to be heading a group that has forcibly taken over security at restaurants and nightclubs in the Mother City and is forcing businesses to pay them.
One of the accused Jacques Cronje was absent as he was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court at the time for a bail hearing in a separate matter.
The five men will be tried in the Cape Town Regional Court when the case resumes on 28 May.
#CTextortion Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen outside the CT Central police station after court proceedings. SF pic.twitter.com/f4neoeZZ9H— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
Private security officers dressed in black were present at court on Thursday and ushered the men into the courtyard.
They’re believed to work for Modack.
Police officers also conducted a search of the men’s vehicles, resulting in three of Modack’s cars being impounded and kept at the Cape Town Central Police Station.
One car was later released.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula plane
-
Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears
-
Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
NUM threatens to pull ANC support over renewable energy deals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.