Modack extortion case moved to Cape Town Regional Court

Nafiz Modack is believed to be heading a group that has forcibly taken over security at restaurants and nightclubs in the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - The extortion case of the men accused of running a Cape Town protection racket has been transferred to the Cape Town Regional Court.

Nafiz Modack, along with his co-accused, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Modack is believed to be heading a group that has forcibly taken over security at restaurants and nightclubs in the Mother City and is forcing businesses to pay them.

One of the accused Jacques Cronje was absent as he was appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court at the time for a bail hearing in a separate matter.

The five men will be tried in the Cape Town Regional Court when the case resumes on 28 May.

#CTextortion Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen outside the CT Central police station after court proceedings. SF pic.twitter.com/f4neoeZZ9H — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

Private security officers dressed in black were present at court on Thursday and ushered the men into the courtyard.

They’re believed to work for Modack.

Police officers also conducted a search of the men’s vehicles, resulting in three of Modack’s cars being impounded and kept at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

One car was later released.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)