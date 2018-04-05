‘Meeting Zuma on Kulula plane was pleasant experience’
Simon Hodgson was surprised to find himself seated next to former President Jacob Zuma on a commercial flight to Durban from Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - A passenger on an economy flight who found himself seated next to Jacob Zuma this week says meeting the former president was a pleasant experience.
Simon Hodgson was surprised to find himself seated next to Zuma on a commercial flight to Durban from Johannesburg, just days before the former president is due in court on 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.
Hodgson says he and Zuma spoke about their children, including Duduzane: “My six-year-old son was seated next to me, so we were talking about our children. He told me all about his children and even made a joke about Duduzane, saying he’s the most famous one of all his children.”
Hodgson, who posted a picture of himself and Zuma on Facebook, says Zuma told him it wasn’t the first time he flew on a commercial flight.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
