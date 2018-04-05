MamaWinnie: Visiting hours for the public set

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the family and the ANC say the public can have access to the house between 11 am and 9 pm each day.

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family and the African National Congress have set visiting hours for the public to visit her home and pay their respects to the late anti-apartheid icon.

‘The Mother of the Nation’ passed away on Monday in a Johannesburg hospital.

The statement says: “This will allow the family some time to reflect and to get the much-needed rest as preparations continue for the final send-off of Mama Winnie.”

The ANC has also announced a 10-day plan of event in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday 14 April.