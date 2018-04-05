Popular Topics
Liverpool apologise to Man City after bottles thrown at team bus

Liverpool fans had organised a “coach welcome” for their Premier League rivals and their own team, lining a side street where the team buses were known to be arriving at the ground.

Police control supporters through smoke and beercans before the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on 4 April, 2018. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Liverpool have apologised to Manchester City after bottles were thrown at their team bus as they arrived at Anfield for the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Liverpool fans had organised a “coach welcome” for their Premier League rivals and their own team, lining a side street where the team buses were known to be arriving at the ground.

“We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.”

Fans let off red flares and sang their club’s songs before the City coach arrived and beer cans were thrown at the bus. At least one bottle was thrown and smashed on the side of the bus but did not break any of its windows.

