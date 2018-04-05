Listeriosis: Tiger Brands won’t rush cleaning process of factories
Tiger Brands' Mary-Jane Morifi says the company wants health regulators to come up with new food standards following the listeriosis outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG – Tiger Brands says it will not rush the process of cleaning its factories to make sure its manufacturing is up to international standards.
The company's Polokwane and Germiston factories remain closed following the listeriosis outbreak.
It’s been a month since Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi recalled the company's polony.
At least 189 people have died and almost a thousand cases have been reported.
“Should we not be looking at the review and relook at what standards are going to be created, taking into consideration the unique South African context.”
Morifi says that the financial impact on the company has run into the millions.
She says the 1,800 employees affected by the recall are still employed and are involved in deep cleaning the factories.
“Taking our employees through an intensive planning and development programme.”
When asked about the class action lawsuit the families filed against Tiger Brands, the company says it will do the right thing when legitimate cases are presented.
