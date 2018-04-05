[LISTEN] What the fuel price hike means for the economy

Radio 702 | Refilwe Moloto, in for Bruce Whitfield on the Money Show, interviewed Jason Muscat, the senior economist at FNB.

CAPE TOWN – The fuel price hike will have an impact on consumers’ pockets, but it could be positive for the country’s economy in the long term.

Senior economist at FNB Jason Muscat discusses five issues surrounding the fuel price hike and its impact on the South African economy.

Listen to the audio above for more.