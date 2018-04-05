[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I love

Radio 702 | Lifetime Achievement Award winner Thoko Ntshiga says the performing arts industry allows her to do what she loves and gives her the freedom to teach and pass knowledge down to others.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran Actress and Golden Horn Winner Thoko Ntshiga says she doesn’t do her work expecting to be honoured, she does it because she wants to give back to her community and country.

Ntshiga, who has played he like of Donna in the soap opera Egoli and Joyce in the sitcom Velaphi, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).



