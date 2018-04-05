Popular Topics
[LISTEN] SACP explains why it won’t support Zuma in court

| Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to the SACP’s Solly Mapaila ahead of Jacob Zuma’s court appearance.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it aims to fight corruption after former president Jacob Zuma handed over the state to the Guptas.

The SACP’s Solly Mapaila made the comments after the SACP's Blade Nzimande said the party will not support Zuma when he appears in court to face corruption charges.

“Former president Zuma was at the front with giving away our democratic state to a group of his friends, the Guptas, who have captured our executive authority. We can’t be part of this and so many other things that have come from the abuse of political power.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

