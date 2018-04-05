[LISTEN] EFF calls for Lamberti to quit Eskom board

Radio 702 | EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Lamberti should step down from his role as Eskom board member after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.

Ndlozi says Lamberti should step down from his role as Eskom board member after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.

Lamberti, who is chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

Ndlozi says: “But we’ll have to do this as well to call out racism and sexism and in that regard, we hope that he will be removed or Mr Lamberti should save such an effort and basically step down.”