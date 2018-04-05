[LISTEN] 8 tips that could help you avoid a car hijacking

CapeTalk | Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson talks to Dialdirect's Warwick Scott-Rodger and Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut about hijackings.

CAPE TOWN - A hijacking is one of the most traumatic things you could experience.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut says vehicle hijackings are a priority crime in the Western Cape.

Dialdirect head Warwick Scott-Rodger says the insurer supports a free app called Namola, which acts as a panic button on your phone and links a 24/7 response call centre with your GPS coordinates.

Traut and Scott-Rodger shares advice to help drivers avoid hijackings.

