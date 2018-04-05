Limpopo police thank community for help in arresting petrol bomb suspects
Six people were killed and 28 others injured when criminals threw the petrol bomb at the bus they were travelling in on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police say they were able to track down the five suspects arrested in connection with this week's deadly petrol bomb attack because of help from community members.
The miners were leaving the Modikwa Platinum mine outside Burgersfort.
The police's Motlaefela Mojapelo says: “The public has been cooperative in this regard. Remember, the incident took place on Monday even and soon after that we decided to establish a high-level investigating team and obviously, we thank members of the community for assisting us in terms of providing us with valuable information that led to the arrests of five suspects.”
