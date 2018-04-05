[LISTEN] Jazz Epistles' legends brought to life in a book

Radio 702 | Talk radio 702's Azania Mosaka interviewed book author Nandi Molefe about the Jazz Epistles book, as well as the importance of the preservation of South Africa’s heritage and arts.

JOHANNESBURG - Author Nandi Molefe speaks about the launch of a book which narrates a historical account of the story of the legendary Jazz Epistles.

The book titled Jazz Epistles, The Living History will be launched on Wednesday.

Molefe says the book was born out of a reunion performance which The Jazz Epistles held in 2016, their first performance in 59 years.

