Injury forces Stormers into changes for Lions clash
Injuries to scrumhalf Justin Phillips (rib) and flank Cobus Wiese (hamstring) see Jano Vermaak and Chris van Zyl replace them.
CAPE TOWN - Injuries have forced the Stormers into changes to the starting line-up to face the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Injuries to scrumhalf Justin Phillips (rib) and flank Cobus Wiese (hamstring) see Jano Vermaak and Chris van Zyl replace them in the run on team.
Vermaak makes his first start of the season, having returned from injury last week and his place on the replacements bench is taken by Paul de Wet.
Van Zyl will partner with Jan de Klerk in the second row, with Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit moving to the flank.
The local derby kicks off at 5:15 pm at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.