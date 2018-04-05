Injury forces Stormers into changes for Lions clash

Injuries to scrumhalf Justin Phillips (rib) and flank Cobus Wiese (hamstring) see Jano Vermaak and Chris van Zyl replace them.

Injuries to scrumhalf Justin Phillips (rib) and flank Cobus Wiese (hamstring) see Jano Vermaak and Chris van Zyl replace them in the run on team.

Vermaak makes his first start of the season, having returned from injury last week and his place on the replacements bench is taken by Paul de Wet.

Van Zyl will partner with Jan de Klerk in the second row, with Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit moving to the flank.

The local derby kicks off at 5:15 pm at Ellis Park on Saturday.