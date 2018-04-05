Injured Kagiso Rabada to miss IPL action

The Proteas fast bowler felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test match against Australia, with subsequent scans revealing the injury.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out for up to three months with a lower back stress reaction.

Rabada felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test match against Australia, with subsequent scans revealing the injury.

Commenting on the injury, Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months. He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”

Rabada will be unavailable for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).