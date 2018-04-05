Injured Kagiso Rabada to miss IPL action
The Proteas fast bowler felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test match against Australia, with subsequent scans revealing the injury.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out for up to three months with a lower back stress reaction.
Rabada felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test match against Australia, with subsequent scans revealing the injury.
Commenting on the injury, Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months. He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.”
Rabada will be unavailable for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.