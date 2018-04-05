Indian tax authorities extend deadline for Gupta brothers
The 'Times of India' is on Thursday reporting that the family has been given seven days to comply with the order.
JOHANNESBURG - Indian income tax authorities have reportedly given the Guptas another deadline to present themselves to officials to answer questions as part of an investigation into illicit cashflows into that country.
Indian tax official raided numerous Gupta properties in several cities in March.
This is the fourth time in about three weeks that the Indian tax authorities have extended a deadline for the Gupta brothers to answer questions about their tax affairs.
The siblings first sent a representative, believed to be a chartered accountant, on their behalf but they were asked to personally make an appearance.
They have been trying to buy time since then.
It’s believed at least one of the brothers, Ajay, is not in India after he was spotted by a South African businessman in Dubai on Wednesday.
The Hawks say he remains a fugitive from justice and they’ve repeated the call for him to hand himself over to the authorities.
LISTEN: SA can ask India to send Gupta brothers back - Sisulu
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
