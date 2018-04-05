Popular Topics
Home Affairs says never issued SA passport to Ajay Gupta

The department has previously confirmed that Ajay Gupta’s mother, wife and two children are South African citizens, but he is only a South African permanent resident.

FILE: A screengrab of Ajay Gupta. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A screengrab of Ajay Gupta. Picture: EWN.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Home Affairs insists it has not issued a South African passport to controversial Indian businessman Ajay Gupta.

Gupta was spotted in Dubai on Wednesday by a South African businessman who made a video of their encounter.

He’s wanted by the Hawks after failing to present himself to authorities in February.

In a written response to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, the Home Affairs Department says it’s never issued a South African passport to Ajay Gupta.

After Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba initially denied in March that Atul Gupta is in possession of a South African passport, the department eventually conceded that he does have one, with copies of the document contained in the so-called Gupta leaks emails.

WATCH: Ajay & Atul Gupta not SA citizens - Gigaba

In its response to the EFF, the Home Affairs Department says according to the National Population Register, the identity number issued to Ajay Gupta shows that there is no South African passport linked to it.

The Home Affairs Department has previously confirmed that Gupta’s mother, wife and two children are South African citizens, but he is only a South African permanent resident.

WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

