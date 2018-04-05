Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition
A video emerged on social media on Wednesday of a South African businessman identified as Justin van Pletzen speaking to Gupta at an office block in Dubai.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they are working on other investigations relating to Ajay Gupta and are not at liberty to give further details about his warrant of arrest.
The footage show the business man asking Gupta when he would return to South Africa to answer to state capture allegations and Ajay responds that he will cooperate with law enforcement agencies once they give him a reply.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “So we want to make sure that we finalise all the other cases and we’ve strong evidence that links him so that we can process the extradition for him to come back to South Africa.”
WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai
