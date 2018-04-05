Popular Topics
Hawks 'not worried' after Ajay Gupta spotted in Dubai

A South African businessman was captured on video with the Gupta brother on Wednesday.

FILE: Ajay Gupta. Credit: YouTube
FILE: Ajay Gupta. Credit: YouTube
35 minutes ago

PRETORIA - While the Hawks have reiterated its call for Ajay Gupta to hand himself over, they're not too concerned that he was spotted in Dubai, saying they’re aware of his whereabouts.

A South African businessman was captured on video with the Gupta brother on Wednesday.

The Hawks consider him a fugitive from justice after he failed to present himself to the authorities in February.

A cheerful Gupta greeted South African Justin van Pletzen. Gupta suggested that he would return to the country when he received a response from the authorities.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are aware of Gupta’s whereabouts.

“He is more than aware that we are looking for him. Our advice to his lawyers was that he should hand himself over. He didn’t do that. That status quo stands. We’re not worried.”

Mulaudzi says there are several outstanding matters related to their investigation of the Gupta brother.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

