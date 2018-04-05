Grace Mugabe embroiled in bitter dispute over gold mine
The former first lady has accused illegal gold miners of overrunning her farm in Mazowe north of Harare.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe is embroiled in a bitter dispute over a gold mine.
Last week, she accused illegal gold miners of overrunning her farm in Mazowe, north of Harare.
Grace Mugabe says gold miners have invaded her Smithfield Farm, and destroyed citrus trees and irrigation equipment.
She has also accused them of stealing computers from her nearby orphanage.
Now the miners have hit back, saying that in fact Grace Mugabe illegally evicted them from their gold claim on the farm.
Claim owner Shepherd Nyazvigo has told a media conference in Harare that he has a court order barring her from interfering with his mining operations.
State media is quoting him as saying that Mugabe opened a gold mill following his claim after she evicted him four years ago.
Popular in Africa
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
SAJBD hopes for amicable solution to African migrants issue in Israel
-
Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
-
Julius Maada Bio sworn in as new Sierra Leone president
-
Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result
-
Israel frees detained migrants set for Rwanda after relocation deal collapses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.