Grace Mugabe embroiled in bitter dispute over gold mine

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe is embroiled in a bitter dispute over a gold mine.

Grace Mugabe says gold miners have invaded her Smithfield Farm, and destroyed citrus trees and irrigation equipment.

She has also accused them of stealing computers from her nearby orphanage.

Now the miners have hit back, saying that in fact Grace Mugabe illegally evicted them from their gold claim on the farm.

Claim owner Shepherd Nyazvigo has told a media conference in Harare that he has a court order barring her from interfering with his mining operations.

State media is quoting him as saying that Mugabe opened a gold mill following his claim after she evicted him four years ago.