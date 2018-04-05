Govt to issue guidelines to provinces for Mama Winnie memorials
Dlamini Zuma and the Inter Ministerial Committee outlined some details of next week’s special official memorial and funeral services this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says that government will issue a guiding letter to provinces and municipalities that want to hold their own memorial services for Winnie Madikizela Mandela.
The woman, affectionately known as Mama Winnie, died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.
She was 81.
She says that Wednesday's memorial service was initially going to take place at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto but they are finalizing a new location in the same area.
Dlamini Zuma has also asked provinces to follow procedures if they want to have their own memorial services.
“They should do so after dully adopted resolutions of their executive councils. Minister Zweli Mkhize will issue a guiding letter to the provinces and the municipalities.”
