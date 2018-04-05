Govt finalising details of memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says initially the official memorial for Madikizela-Mandela was going to be held at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says they are still finalising a venue for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial.
The woman, affectionately known as Mam Winnie, died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.
She was 81.
Dlamini Zuma says that initially, the official memorial for Madikizela-Mandela was going to be held at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.
“This is being changed and we’re looking at this very stadium now but that will be finalised later.”
Dlamini Zuma says they are thankful for all the support in the past few days.
“We also want to thank all South Africans, including the media, who’ve come together to celebrate and to reflect on the selfless life of Mama Winnie.”
Dlamini Zuma explained that logistics for transport to and from the memorial and funeral service are still being finalised.
She says several international dignitaries and heads of state are expected to attend.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s burial will take place at the Fourways Memorial Park.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.