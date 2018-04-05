Popular Topics
Govt finalising details of memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says initially the official memorial for Madikizela-Mandela was going to be held at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is seen saluting the crowd at the opening of the ANC's national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says they are still finalising a venue for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial.

The woman, affectionately known as Mam Winnie, died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

She was 81.

Dlamini Zuma says that initially, the official memorial for Madikizela-Mandela was going to be held at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

“This is being changed and we’re looking at this very stadium now but that will be finalised later.”

Dlamini Zuma says they are thankful for all the support in the past few days.

“We also want to thank all South Africans, including the media, who’ve come together to celebrate and to reflect on the selfless life of Mama Winnie.”

Dlamini Zuma explained that logistics for transport to and from the memorial and funeral service are still being finalised.

She says several international dignitaries and heads of state are expected to attend.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s burial will take place at the Fourways Memorial Park.

