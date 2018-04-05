Foreshore freeway project whistleblower reinstated at City of CT

Frank Cumming was dismissed in 2017 after he lodged a complaint against Melissa Whitehead for alleged interference in the bid evaluation process.

CAPE TOWN - A whistleblower who exposed tender irregularities in the Foreshore freeway project has been reinstated at the City of Cape Town.

Frank Cumming was dismissed in 2017 after he lodged a complaint against suspended transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead for alleged interference in the bid evaluation process.

He was serving on the bid evaluation committee at the time.

The city says his reinstatement is, however, subject to another probation period.

Cumming was on probation as the city’s director for Urban Catalytic Investments when he raised the alarm about Whitehead’s alleged attempts to sway the Foreshore freeway project’s bid evaluation committee, in favour of a bid.

His concerns were shared by independent tender evaluators Moore Stephens.

In an explosive affidavit by Craig Kesson, the executive director of the mayor’s office, he alleged Mayor Patricia de Lille threatened to fire Cumming for calling the tender process into question.

Cumming was subsequently dismissed in October.

He confirmed to EWN on Thursday that he was “delighted” to return to his job on Tuesday but declined to comment any further.

City spokesperson Priya Reddy says Cumming was reinstated after a successful arbitration award which is subject to another six-month probationary period.

In February, the City of Cape Town announced Mitchell Du Plessis Projects as the successful bidder in the first phase of the Foreshore freeway project bid evaluation process, which following Cumming’s complaint, was started from scratch.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)