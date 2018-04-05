Foreshore freeway project whistleblower reinstated at City of CT
Frank Cumming was dismissed in 2017 after he lodged a complaint against Melissa Whitehead for alleged interference in the bid evaluation process.
CAPE TOWN - A whistleblower who exposed tender irregularities in the Foreshore freeway project has been reinstated at the City of Cape Town.
Frank Cumming was dismissed in 2017 after he lodged a complaint against suspended transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead for alleged interference in the bid evaluation process.
He was serving on the bid evaluation committee at the time.
The city says his reinstatement is, however, subject to another probation period.
Cumming was on probation as the city’s director for Urban Catalytic Investments when he raised the alarm about Whitehead’s alleged attempts to sway the Foreshore freeway project’s bid evaluation committee, in favour of a bid.
His concerns were shared by independent tender evaluators Moore Stephens.
In an explosive affidavit by Craig Kesson, the executive director of the mayor’s office, he alleged Mayor Patricia de Lille threatened to fire Cumming for calling the tender process into question.
Cumming was subsequently dismissed in October.
He confirmed to EWN on Thursday that he was “delighted” to return to his job on Tuesday but declined to comment any further.
City spokesperson Priya Reddy says Cumming was reinstated after a successful arbitration award which is subject to another six-month probationary period.
In February, the City of Cape Town announced Mitchell Du Plessis Projects as the successful bidder in the first phase of the Foreshore freeway project bid evaluation process, which following Cumming’s complaint, was started from scratch.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula plane
-
Home Affairs says never issued SA passport to Ajay Gupta
-
‘Meeting Zuma on Kulula plane was pleasant experience’
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears
-
Zuma gears up for court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.