'Five Fingers for Marseilles' to release in US

While South Africans will be first to see 'Five Fingers for Marseilles', the film will also be released in the US on 7 September.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first and much anticipated western film Five Fingers for Marseilles opens nationwide at cinemas on Friday, 6 April.

While South Africans will be first to see Five Fingers for Marseilles, the fast-paced action film will also be released in the United States on 7 September, starting in New York and Los Angeles, before moving to an additional 15 American cities.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team that produced the Oscar-winning films Precious and The Paperboy. This is excellent news as it gives the film, which has fairly universal ideas and themes, access to a global cinema audience,” said writer-producer Sean Drummond.

Post the USA theatrical release, it will also be made available on Amazon Prime, Amazon’s exclusive streaming video on demand service, increasing its reach even further. Five Fingers for Marseilles has also secured releases in Japan and Scandinavia, with more to follow.

The film tells the story of a group of young men (the ‘Five Fingers’) who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles, a town in the rugged badlands of the Eastern Cape.

“The film is hitting all the right notes with reviewers who have praised its cast, screenplay, directing and cinematography,” says Helen Kuun of Indigenous Film Distribution.

“It’s not only action-packed and visually exquisite, but it also makes some incisive comments on the socio-political context in South Africa right now.”

The cast includes Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng.

About the film opening in the US, Vuyo Dabula, who acts as Tau in the film, said: "It's quite exciting. We have poured all of ourselves into making this film. We sacrificed a lot. And to see something that we put so much into creating being appreciated in this way is amazing."

The film also features people from local Eastern Cape communities in supporting roles and introduces to the big screen talented newcomers Toka Mtabane, Vuyo Novokoza, Ntsika Tiyo, Sibusiso Bottoman, Abongile Sithole, and Qhawe Soroshi.

Five Fingers for Marseilles was awarded Best South African Film in Development at the Durban FilmMart’s finance forum in 2013.

It was made possible with the backing of South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation and the Department of Trade and Industry and with additional support from Dupa Films.

WATCH: Five Fingers for Marseilles Trailer