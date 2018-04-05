'Five Fingers for Marseilles' to release in US
While South Africans will be first to see 'Five Fingers for Marseilles', the film will also be released in the US on 7 September.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first and much anticipated western film Five Fingers for Marseilles opens nationwide at cinemas on Friday, 6 April.
While South Africans will be first to see Five Fingers for Marseilles, the fast-paced action film will also be released in the United States on 7 September, starting in New York and Los Angeles, before moving to an additional 15 American cities.
“We are thrilled to be working with the team that produced the Oscar-winning films Precious and The Paperboy. This is excellent news as it gives the film, which has fairly universal ideas and themes, access to a global cinema audience,” said writer-producer Sean Drummond.
Post the USA theatrical release, it will also be made available on Amazon Prime, Amazon’s exclusive streaming video on demand service, increasing its reach even further. Five Fingers for Marseilles has also secured releases in Japan and Scandinavia, with more to follow.
The film tells the story of a group of young men (the ‘Five Fingers’) who stand up to brutal police oppression in Marseilles, a town in the rugged badlands of the Eastern Cape.
“The film is hitting all the right notes with reviewers who have praised its cast, screenplay, directing and cinematography,” says Helen Kuun of Indigenous Film Distribution.
“It’s not only action-packed and visually exquisite, but it also makes some incisive comments on the socio-political context in South Africa right now.”
The cast includes Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Jerry Mofokeng.
About the film opening in the US, Vuyo Dabula, who acts as Tau in the film, said: "It's quite exciting. We have poured all of ourselves into making this film. We sacrificed a lot. And to see something that we put so much into creating being appreciated in this way is amazing."
The film also features people from local Eastern Cape communities in supporting roles and introduces to the big screen talented newcomers Toka Mtabane, Vuyo Novokoza, Ntsika Tiyo, Sibusiso Bottoman, Abongile Sithole, and Qhawe Soroshi.
Five Fingers for Marseilles was awarded Best South African Film in Development at the Durban FilmMart’s finance forum in 2013.
It was made possible with the backing of South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation and the Department of Trade and Industry and with additional support from Dupa Films.
WATCH: Five Fingers for Marseilles Trailer
More in Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Thoko Ntshiga: I’m just doing what I love
-
Channing Tatum turned down roles for family time
-
Tyra Banks says she tries her best to be honest with son (2)
-
[LISTEN] Jazz Epistles' legends brought to life in a book
-
Jenna Dewan defends Channing Tatum after split
-
Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to five years for poaching
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.