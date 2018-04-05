Father of 2 shot, killed in CT
Abdul Kader Stanford was gunned down allegedly by gangsters who opened fire outside his Scheldt Walk home.
CAPE TOWN - A 47-year-old father of two has been shot and killed in Manenberg, Cape Town.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday night.
Manenberg Community Leader Roegshanda Pascoe said: “He was in his bedroom and asked through the window ‘why are they shooting’, and that’s when they turned on him and shot him. He’s a father of two children and not a gangster.”
The community has seen a spike in gang violence since Sunday.
The City’s Gang and Drug Task Team nabbed a 22-year-old suspected gang member after responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Thursday morning.
Officers are investigating possible links to other shooting incidents in the community.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
