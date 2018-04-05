Father of 2 shot, killed in CT

Abdul Kader Stanford was gunned down allegedly by gangsters who opened fire outside his Scheldt Walk home.

CAPE TOWN - A 47-year-old father of two has been shot and killed in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Abdul Kader Stanford was gunned down allegedly by gangsters who opened fire outside his Scheldt Walk home.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday night.

Manenberg Community Leader Roegshanda Pascoe said: “He was in his bedroom and asked through the window ‘why are they shooting’, and that’s when they turned on him and shot him. He’s a father of two children and not a gangster.”

The community has seen a spike in gang violence since Sunday.

The City’s Gang and Drug Task Team nabbed a 22-year-old suspected gang member after responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Thursday morning.

Officers are investigating possible links to other shooting incidents in the community.

