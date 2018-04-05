'Fast-track land expropriation in honour of Madikizela-Mandela'
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, land expropriation without compensation must be fast tracked but handled in an orderly manner.
In December, the African National Congress (ANC) adopted a land expropriation policy with Parliament now studying it.
Nkoana-Mashabane was one of many ANC NEC members who visited Madikizela-Mandela's house to pay their respects to the family after the struggle icon passed away on Monday.
The minister says Mama Winnie fought hard for the land to be given back to its rightful owners.
“We all know the history behind land ownership, we just have to do things right in terms of the provisions in the Constitution.”
She says she believes Madikizela-Mandela would have wanted the process to be conducted faster but not at the cost of food security.
“I think we have just started the journey, we have to quicken our steps because South Africa has enough land.”
A constitutional land review committee has been set up and its first report is expected in August.
