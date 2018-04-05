Eskom to approach court to recover R1.6bn paid to Mckinsey & Trillian

The money was paid in absence of valid contracts with these companies and in some cases where little or no work done.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s initiated legal action to recover nearly R1.6 billion in unlawful payments to consultancy firms Mckinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

Mckinsey says it fulfilled its obligations in terms of the work it did for Eskom but would pay the money back if a court finds that the contract was indeed unlawful.

However, Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says this process has been delayed.

“We, as Eskom, have activated a plan to approach a court so that we can enforce payment.”

