Eskom to approach court to recover R1.6bn paid to Mckinsey & Trillian
The money was paid in absence of valid contracts with these companies and in some cases where little or no work done.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s initiated legal action to recover nearly R1.6 billion in unlawful payments to consultancy firms Mckinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
The money was paid in absence of valid contracts with these companies and in some cases where little or no work done.
Mckinsey says it fulfilled its obligations in terms of the work it did for Eskom but would pay the money back if a court finds that the contract was indeed unlawful.
However, Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says this process has been delayed.
“We, as Eskom, have activated a plan to approach a court so that we can enforce payment.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
