EFF calls on Mark Lamberti to quit Eskom board over discrimination ruling

The red berets are calling for Lamberti’s immediate resignation from Eskom’s board after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there should be no space for people like Mark Lamberti in state-owned entities.

Lamberti, who is chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Dlozi says: “But we’ll have to do this as well to call out racism and sexism and in that regard we hope that he will be removed or Mr Lamberti should save such an effort and basically step down.”