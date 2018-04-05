EFF calls on Mark Lamberti to quit Eskom board over discrimination ruling
The red berets are calling for Lamberti’s immediate resignation from Eskom’s board after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there should be no space for people like Mark Lamberti in state-owned entities.
The red berets are calling for Lamberti’s immediate resignation from Eskom’s board after the North Gauteng High Court found him guilty of discrimination.
Lamberti, who is chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Dlozi says: “But we’ll have to do this as well to call out racism and sexism and in that regard we hope that he will be removed or Mr Lamberti should save such an effort and basically step down.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
Zuma supporters question judiciary’s integrity ahead of court appearance
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula airline
-
Hawks 'not worried' after Ajay Gupta spotted in Dubai
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
-
[MUST READ] Graça Machel's letter to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.