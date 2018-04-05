Durban Metro Police to deploy in force for Zuma court appearance
The Durban Metro Police say an application for 2,000 people has been received and accepted for this evening’s night vigil at Albert Park in support of Zuma ahead of his court appearance.
DURBAN – With thousands of supporters joining the “Hands off Jacob Zuma” march this Friday, the Durban Metro Police say a joint operation will see hundreds of authorities deployed outside the Durban High Court on Friday.
Religious groups, business forums, the Black First Land First movement (BLF) and members of the general public are expected show their solidarity with a night vigil on Thursday evening and a march to the courts tomorrow.
Zuma will appear in court for the first time since the reinstatement of the 16 corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering charges.
Then on Friday morning, 5,000 marchers are expected to meet at King Dinizulu Park, walk on what was formerly Grey Street and arrive at Margaret Mncadi Street where the High Court is situated.
Durban Metro Police spokesperson Paboo Sewpersad says: “We’ll be having more than 150 police personnel from metro police alone and there will be a K9 unit as well.”
Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes in the area until late Friday afternoon.
Despite the high levels of media interest the court can only accommodate 40 people.
