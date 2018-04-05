Dlamini defends Mama Winnie following Mbeki’s comments

Bathabile Dlamini says although she respects former president Thabo Mbeki, judging the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has defended the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following comments by former president Thabo Mbeki.

During a television interview, Mbeki reflected on Madikizela-Mandela’s life, saying she disobeyed the African National Congress (ANC) leadership on a number of occasions.

This included an order to disband her bodyguards, also known as the Mandela United Football Club.

The freedom fighter died on Monday at the age of 81.

Dlamini says although she respects the former president, judging the late stalwart is wrong.

“We are not going to come and stand here and judge Mama Winnie. Ours is to say: Fare thee well.”

She says a patriarchal system within the ANC sidelined her because of her strong will.

“I know what was happening inside the country; I know that patriarchy pulled her out of everyone because of the strong woman she was.”

Dlamini says Madikizela-Mandela must be remembered for her selflessness.

WATCH: 'Mama Winnie was beautiful inside and outside'

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)