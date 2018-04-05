De Lille says she’s being harassed by DA over multiple disciplinary processes

The Cape Town mayor was hauled before another panel on Tuesday to face a new set of charges.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has again come out punching, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of trying to ruin her financially by initiating multiple disciplinary processes against her.

Her initial disciplinary hearing stalled two weeks ago, following the recusal of one of the panel members.

De Lille was hauled before another panel on Tuesday to face a new set of charges.

In another scathing attack from De Lille, she says she’s being harassed by the DA which is running multiple disciplinary processes against her.

A second disciplinary process was launched against her on Tuesday with a single charge.

It’s related to the way posts for the city’s area-based directors were advertised.

Since the first disciplinary process against De Lille, it’s emerged that the wife of a city executive director was appointed to one of the high-ranking posts.

As she has during the first set of proceedings, the Cape Town mayor is again calling for a process that’s both open to the public and the media.

She says the party is abusing its rights by initiating this new disciplinary process and maintains she has done nothing wrong.

