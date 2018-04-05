De Lille says she’s being harassed by DA over multiple disciplinary processes
The Cape Town mayor was hauled before another panel on Tuesday to face a new set of charges.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has again come out punching, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of trying to ruin her financially by initiating multiple disciplinary processes against her.
Her initial disciplinary hearing stalled two weeks ago, following the recusal of one of the panel members.
De Lille was hauled before another panel on Tuesday to face a new set of charges.
In another scathing attack from De Lille, she says she’s being harassed by the DA which is running multiple disciplinary processes against her.
A second disciplinary process was launched against her on Tuesday with a single charge.
It’s related to the way posts for the city’s area-based directors were advertised.
Since the first disciplinary process against De Lille, it’s emerged that the wife of a city executive director was appointed to one of the high-ranking posts.
As she has during the first set of proceedings, the Cape Town mayor is again calling for a process that’s both open to the public and the media.
She says the party is abusing its rights by initiating this new disciplinary process and maintains she has done nothing wrong.
LISTEN: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel - De Lille
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC accused of flip-flopping on troubled Zuma
-
Zuma gears up for court appearance
-
Thousands expected to march in support of Zuma at court appearance
-
ANC criticised for not doing enough to honour Madikizela-Mandela
-
#AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday
-
ANC NEC members to visit home of Madikizela-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.