David Makhura allays Aarto Act fears
The Democratic Alliance says not paying e-tolls is not a traffic infringement, but under the Aarto Act, it counts as disobeying a road sign.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has moved to allay fears that the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.
The Democratic Alliance says not paying e-tolls is not a traffic infringement, but under the Aarto Act, it counts as disobeying a road sign.
This means that when the Aarto Act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign, could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.
However, the Gauteng government’s Thabo Masebe says the premier has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the issue of e-tolls.
“They both [Makhura and Ramaphosa] agreed that something has to be done, that the process has to be initiated.”
The premier has also reiterated that E-tolls have not worked.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula plane
-
Home Affairs says never issued SA passport to Ajay Gupta
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears
-
‘Meeting Zuma on Kulula plane was pleasant experience’
-
Zuma gears up for court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.