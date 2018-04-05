David Makhura allays Aarto Act fears

The Democratic Alliance says not paying e-tolls is not a traffic infringement, but under the Aarto Act, it counts as disobeying a road sign.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has moved to allay fears that the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act could see motorists losing their licenses over e-toll fines.

This means that when the Aarto Act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign, could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.

However, the Gauteng government’s Thabo Masebe says the premier has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the issue of e-tolls.

“They both [Makhura and Ramaphosa] agreed that something has to be done, that the process has to be initiated.”

The premier has also reiterated that E-tolls have not worked.

