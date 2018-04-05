Cosatu in WC plans May Day rally to Parliament
Cosatu’s provincial executive has met to consider the numerous challenges facing workers in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) in the Western Cape is planning a May Day Rally to Parliament in protest against numerous issues including the ailing rail service, and the city’s water crisis.
The trade union says some of the issues that will be highlighted during its march include the deterioration of the Metrorail train service, safety and security in gang-riddled communities in Cape Town and the issues with water restriction implementations.
Cosatu’s Tony Ehrenreich said: “We took a decision that will ensure that we work with the government to address these issues. The priority must be to improve the lives of the poorest of South Africa. We said our primary responsibility is to ensure that South Africans get work opportunities and we are able to address the problem.”
30 Days left...#COSATUMayDay— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) April 1, 2018
COSATU launches Count Down to the celebration of Workers’ Day on May 1 pic.twitter.com/IdEq4l0hPa
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
