Combrinck returns to action for the Lions

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions have made two changes to the starting lineup for their clash against the Stormers on Saturday, with Ruan Combrinck returning to action after almost a year out with a shoulder injury.

Combrinck picked up the injury while on duty for his Japanese club Kintetsu Liners and was forced to return back to South Africa.

The Springbok wing has since undergone two shoulder operations.

On the bench, Johannes Jonker comes in for Jacobie Adriaanse for the clash at Emirates Airlines Park.

The men from Johannesburg go into the encounter second on the overall log with four wins from their opening seven games.

The Stormers, meanwhile, are coming off a 33-23 loss to the Bulls and have not won an away game this season.

Kick off for the game is at 5:15pm.

