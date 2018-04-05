'Child workers at Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms face serious health risks'
The rights group called on tobacco merchants to make sure they're not buying a crop produced by child workers.
HARARE - Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned that child workers on Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms are being exposed to nicotine and pesticide poisoning.
There is no figure on how many children work with tobacco, but the numbers are expected to be significant on the tens of thousands of small-scale farms.
Zimbabwe’s tobacco is a vital source of foreign currency.
But in a report released on Thursday, Human Rights Watch says those who help to grow and cure the crop, including children, are facing serious health risks.
WATCH: A Bitter Harvest for Tobacco Farmers in Zimbabwe
The New York-based rights group says it carried out a two-year study in four provinces that produce the bulk of Zimbabwe’s tobacco.
In the report entitled A Bitter Harvest, HRW says most of the children it interviewed who worked on tobacco farms had reported at least one symptom related to acute nicotine poisoning or green Tobacco sickness.
The rights group called on tobacco merchants to make sure they're not buying a crop produced by child workers.
Popular in Africa
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
Grace Mugabe embroiled in bitter dispute over gold mine
-
Zimbabwe wants mining companies to list on local exchange
-
French, Malian troops kill 30 insurgents in Mali gun battle
-
Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
-
SAJBD slams SA’s 'despicable' record on asylum seekers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.