Channing Tatum turned down roles for family time
The 37-year-old actor and his fellow actress wife announced this week they were splitting after almost a decade of marriage.
LONDON - Channing Tatum was reportedly turning down movie roles in order to spend time with his family, prior to his split from Jenna Dewan.
The 37-year-old actor and his fellow actress wife - who have four-year-old daughter Everly together - announced this week they were splitting after almost a decade of marriage, and it has now been claimed that the star was doing his best to make room for precious family time in the months prior to their separation.
A source said: "He was actually turning down jobs to spend more time with family."
According to the insider, Tatum hadn't been on location for a movie role since he wrapped Logan Lucky in October 2016.
Although the Magic Mike star hasn't been too focused on his acting career in recent months, it has also been claimed the pair will press on with their collaborative YouTube Red series, Step Up: High Water.
The insider added to People magazine: "All existing projects and those in development will continue as planned."
Tatum and Dewan, also 37, both serve as executive producers on the series, which premiered on the online platform in January and follows the lives of students at a competitive performing arts school.
The show was inspired by the 2006 film Step Up, where the former couple first met, when Tatum starred as a disadvantaged teen who becomes a student at a performing arts school where he falls for Dewan's feisty dancer.
Meanwhile, the couple insisted in their statement that they still love each other and that they don't have any secrets to hide about why their marriage is ending.
The statement said: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.
"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna [sic]"
