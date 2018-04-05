Case against men accused of killing Mpumalanga teen, toddler postponed

It earlier emerged that 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane was forced to drink brake fluid before she was allegedly killed for muti purposes.

JOHANNESBURG – A case against two men accused of killing a Mpumalanga teenager who had been living with albinism has been postponed.

The pair appeared in court on Thursday for a bail hearing, they have been linked to the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane and her 15-month-old nephew Nkosikhona Ngwenya in January.

It earlier emerged that Shabane was forced to drink brake fluid before she was allegedly killed for muti purposes.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Monica Nyuswa said: “The matter was postponed until 15 April due to time constraints and congested roll for arguments. Accused one was denied bail, accused two refused bail and the other two await their bail judgment.”

All four suspects in the case remain in police custody, while a fifth man has turned state witness.