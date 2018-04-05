Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to five years for poaching
JOHANNESBURG - Bollywood movie star Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison after an Indian court found him guilty of poaching in a case dating back to 1998.
Khan was found guilty of violating the country’s wildlife law in a case of poaching a blackbuck, an endangered species of antelope.
Thursday’s ruling is not Khan’s first brush with the law. In 2015, the Bombay High Court overturned his conviction in a hit-and-run case in which he was accused of running over a group of people sleeping on a city sidewalk, killing one and injuring four.
Khan has churned out a series of blockbuster hits in the last few years. Some of his releases in 2017 were big-ticket films that pulled in billions of rupees at the box-office.
Additional reporting by Reuters.
