Go

Bheki Cele visits Browns Farm following deadly shooting

Residents have told Cele they’re too scared to report information about criminal activity to police officers as they don’t trust them.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula visiting Browns Farms near Nyanga after the death of four people. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula visiting Browns Farms near Nyanga after the death of four people. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Browns Farm near Nyanga following a shooting which left four people dead, including two children.

A fifth victim is still in hospital.

Sinethemba Gwatiso, Sazi Velebhayi, and 13-year olds Yonela Sxiki and Kamvalethu Thutani were shot and killed while sitting in a car on Tuesday evening.

Gwatiso’s cousin Siyabonga Gwatiso was also wounded.

Cele has been speaking to community members in Browns Farm urging them to come forward with any information that could help investigators.

Cele visited the families of the deceased on Wednesday night.

No arrests have yet been made.

Residents have told Cele they’re too scared to report information about criminal activity to police officers as they don’t trust them.

In light of this, Cele has given out his cell number and has requested the police station and cluster commanders, as well as Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to also give their numbers to community members.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

