Bheki Cele visits Browns Farm following deadly shooting

Residents have told Cele they’re too scared to report information about criminal activity to police officers as they don’t trust them.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Browns Farm near Nyanga following a shooting which left four people dead, including two children.

A fifth victim is still in hospital.

#Nyanga WC police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula is also here. MM pic.twitter.com/50slmbFdZE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

Sinethemba Gwatiso, Sazi Velebhayi, and 13-year olds Yonela Sxiki and Kamvalethu Thutani were shot and killed while sitting in a car on Tuesday evening.

Gwatiso’s cousin Siyabonga Gwatiso was also wounded.

Cele has been speaking to community members in Browns Farm urging them to come forward with any information that could help investigators.

Cele visited the families of the deceased on Wednesday night.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police minister Bheki Cele is in #Nyanga today following the fatal shooting of 4 people in Browns Farm earlier this week. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/KiohkpX7G0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

In light of this, Cele has given out his cell number and has requested the police station and cluster commanders, as well as Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to also give their numbers to community members.

#Nyanga Local police in Browns Farm showing Cele around. The place where the victims were killed is nearby. They’d been sitting in a car when they were shot at. MM pic.twitter.com/PQ2CnqDSuJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)