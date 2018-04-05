Bheki Cele visits Browns Farm following deadly shooting
Residents have told Cele they’re too scared to report information about criminal activity to police officers as they don’t trust them.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Browns Farm near Nyanga following a shooting which left four people dead, including two children.
A fifth victim is still in hospital.
#Nyanga WC police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula is also here. MM pic.twitter.com/50slmbFdZE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
Sinethemba Gwatiso, Sazi Velebhayi, and 13-year olds Yonela Sxiki and Kamvalethu Thutani were shot and killed while sitting in a car on Tuesday evening.
Gwatiso’s cousin Siyabonga Gwatiso was also wounded.
Cele has been speaking to community members in Browns Farm urging them to come forward with any information that could help investigators.
Cele visited the families of the deceased on Wednesday night.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police minister Bheki Cele is in #Nyanga today following the fatal shooting of 4 people in Browns Farm earlier this week. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/KiohkpX7G0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
Residents have told Cele they’re too scared to report information about criminal activity to police officers as they don’t trust them.
In light of this, Cele has given out his cell number and has requested the police station and cluster commanders, as well as Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to also give their numbers to community members.
#Nyanga Local police in Browns Farm showing Cele around. The place where the victims were killed is nearby. They’d been sitting in a car when they were shot at. MM pic.twitter.com/PQ2CnqDSuJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula plane
-
Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears
-
Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
NUM threatens to pull ANC support over renewable energy deals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.