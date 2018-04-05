Bheki Cele promises to clamp down on crime in CT townships

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Browns Farm near Nyanga following the fatal shooting of four people, including two children.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised to clamp down on crime in townships and on the Cape Flats.

Cele visited Browns Farm near Nyanga on Thursday following the fatal shooting of four people, including two children, on Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made, but Cele has assured the community the investigation is going well.

He has also visited Lavender Hill and Hanover Park, two areas that are frequently racked by gang violence.

“We’ll make sure that we reverse the situation of crime in Lavender Hill, Hanover Park and the Cape Flats. We’ll be here… working harder because we want to make the lives of criminals uncomfortable.”

Cele says the issue of police resources in the Western Cape is one he’s looking into.

WATCH: Police minister visits Browns Farm following a fatal shooting

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)