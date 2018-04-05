Basic Education Dept: Gauteng school burglaries reaching crisis level
Schools in Valhalla, Westonaria and Atteridgeville have had electronic gadgets and food parcels stolen in recent weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department is warning that the recent spate of burglaries at Gauteng schools has reached crisis level with a number of classrooms being targeted, specifically in Pretoria.
Schools in Valhalla, Westonaria and Atteridgeville have had electronic gadgets and food parcels stolen in recent weeks.
The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says: “We have not seen anything like this before where people are targeting schools. There is security at schools, but we’re used to the community protecting the schools themselves. Something really needs to be done about it.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula plane
-
Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears
-
Hawks have 'strong evidence' against Ajay Gupta for extradition
-
[CARTOON] Black Like Vicki?
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 4 April 2018
-
NUM threatens to pull ANC support over renewable energy deals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.