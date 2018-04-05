Basic Education Dept: Gauteng school burglaries reaching crisis level

Schools in Valhalla, Westonaria and Atteridgeville have had electronic gadgets and food parcels stolen in recent weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department is warning that the recent spate of burglaries at Gauteng schools has reached crisis level with a number of classrooms being targeted, specifically in Pretoria.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says: “We have not seen anything like this before where people are targeting schools. There is security at schools, but we’re used to the community protecting the schools themselves. Something really needs to be done about it.”

