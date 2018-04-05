Arson accused started Table Mountain fires to deliver a message, court hears

The man was arrested earlier this week, shortly after fire crews were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man accused of starting four fires on Table Mountain has appeared in court where the matter was postponed.

Yumbu Barnard Ndamdele appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrates court. The matter was postponed to next Thursday for bail information.

Ndamdele told the court that he burned the mountain to deliver a message.

He's likely to be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

The accused has applied for legal aid and will remain behind bars until his next appearance.

The 32-year-old was found in possession of petrol and other fire-starting devices near the scene of the fires.

The ensuing firefighting operation cost authorities almost R400,000.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)