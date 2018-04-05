ANC to hold special memorial service in Madikizela-Mandela's home town
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party wants a special memorial event in the Eastern Cape to allow residents of Mbizana to honour the late stalwart.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it will hold a special memorial service at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home town in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
This is just one of the events to be held in the next ten days leading up to the funeral of the anti-apartheid fighter on Saturday.
Madikizela-Mandela succumbed to a kidney infection on Monday following months of hospital visits.
“It’s a special one and that’s why we’re taking it not across the provinces but a special one for the Eastern Cape where she comes from. And the family has allowed the ANC to do so.”
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says they will announce details of the state memorial and funeral on Thursday morning.
“We were just briefing the family and making sure that we’re all on the same page with the family.”
Magashule says both the ANC and the family are pleased with all the arrangements so far.
GALLERY: 12 days of national mourning for Mama Winnie: Day 3
Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe said the association has lost a selfless comrade in Madikizela-Mandela.
Maphatsoe is one of the many leaders who visited the late anti-apartheid campaigner’s family home in Soweto following her sudden death on Monday.
He said Madikizela-Mandela was not only a guiding force for the African National Congress (ANC), but to the association as well.
“We’ve lost a selfless, strong and disciplined person. I remember one day she said to us: 'Comrades, don't allow political affiliations to divide you.'”
A large group of ANC Women’s League members are also outside the house paying tribute to the world-renowned freedom fighter.
