ANC NEC members to visit home of Madikizela-Mandela

JOHANNESBURG – All African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee members will visit the home of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to pay their respects on Thursday morning.

Party members and supporters will also be bused to the freedom fighter’s house in Orlando, Soweto, to convey condolences to the family.

The struggle icon, affectionately known as the "mother of the nation", passed away at Milpark Hospital on Monday. She was 81.

Madikizela-Mandela remained a faithful member of the ANC throughout her life, even though she spoke out against the organisation when it went through what she described as “a crisis” a year ago.

She also recently expressed confidence in the party's new leadership.

The government is expected to release further details on plans for Madikizela-Mandela’s state memorial and funeral.

The official events are expected to run in the same week as those arranged by the ANC.

South Africans and tourists left flowers and candles outside the struggle stalwart's home in Soweto on Wednesday.

