ANC NEC members arrive at Madikizela-Mandela’s Soweto home
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee members have arrived at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Soweto to pay tribute to the struggle icon.
The 81-year-old Madikizela-Mandela died at the Milpark hospital on Monday after a long illness.
The 80 members of the ANC’s NEC have arrived at the family house.
#WinnieMandela WATCH: ANC NEC arrives at the house. @ewnreporter ML pic.twitter.com/VmbiS8WaXf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
A white marquee has been erected outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house here in Soweto, the street has been cordoned off and more people are still arriving to pay their last respects.
#WinnieMandela NEC members inside the marquee. CE pic.twitter.com/RWccrCRhJG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
ANC Women’s League member Margaret Baloyi says she woke up early to make her way from Diepkloof to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela today.
“We’re Women’s League and veterans. We’re glad to be here, it’s because of Winnie Mandela.”
The ANC is expecting 15 busses full of supporters to come visit the house today.
#WinnieMandela Women from Diepkloof woke up early to travel per bus to Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s house. pic.twitter.com/hdSQquzxJd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
#WinnieMandela A group of ANCWL members just arrived. ML pic.twitter.com/RhxAG9azyX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
#WinnieMandela Buses arriving for the ANC’s day of paying tribute at her Soweto house. The NEC is leading this. pic.twitter.com/iAoi2Xt9od— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
#WinnieMandela A marquee tent has already been erected outside her house ahead of today’s ANC program. pic.twitter.com/swNTqHoah0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2018
