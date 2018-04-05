ANC criticised for not doing enough to honour Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Milpark Hospital on Monday, at the age of 81.

JOHANNESBURG - As the entire African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee prepares to visit the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday morning, the party has been criticised for not honouring the struggle stalwart in a way she deserves.

GALLERY: 12 days of national mourning for Mama Winnie: Day 2

Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Milpark Hospital on Monday, at the age of 81.

Robben Island prisoners, who spent time with former president Nelson Mandela in jail, visited her family in Soweto on Wednesday to convey condolences to the family.

Mpho Masemola, from the Political Prisoners Association, recalled a time when Madikizela-Mandela visited Mandela in prison.

"She was very courageous especially in those cold cells of Robben Island. I remember there was a lot of jubilation among the prisoners when she came to visit Tata."

He says more should be done to honour her.

"We don't have institutions called Winnie Mandela, like universities... very big institutions."

Government is expected to release further details on plans for Madikizela-Mandela’s state memorial and funeral.

LISTEN: Was Winnie Madikizela-Mandela the president SA needed?

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)