ANC accused of flip-flopping on troubled Zuma

Jacob Zuma's supporters are calling on South Africans to follow through on what they say the ANC has failed to do.

DURBAN - As former president Jacob Zuma prepares to appear in court on Friday on corruption charges, his supporters are accusing the African National Congress (ANC) of using him to campaign for the party but then distancing itself from him when he's in trouble.

The former president will appear in the Durban High Court for what's expected to be a short appearance, while his supporters will hold a night vigil on Thursday evening ahead of a march on Friday morning in a show of support.

Zuma was in what seemed to be “campaign mode” over Easter weekend when he criss-crossed churches asking for prayers.

Those prayers will be delivered on Thursday night as some churches, traditional leaders and business forums across KwaZulu-Natal hold a night vigil on the eve of his court appearance.

They are doing this because they believe the ANC is treating the former president unfairly.

Nkosentsha Shezi, one the leaders supporting Zuma, is calling on South Africans to follow through on what he says the ANC has failed to do.

“The people of South Africa should come in their numbers to show support and stand with the father of radical economic transformation.”

The supporters are unhappy that the ANC has seemingly distanced itself from the former president when it asked for his help with campaigning just last month.