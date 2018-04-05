#AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday
The ANC has called on all women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG – “Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not die. She multiplied.”
In a statement from the African National Congress (ANC) following the death of the struggle stalwart, the party has called on women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, Madikizela-Mandela passed away at Milpark Hospital on Monday at the age of 81.
“WINNIE MANDELA DIDN’T DIE. SHE MULTIPLIED...” #AllBlackWithADoek this coming Friday in honour of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela pic.twitter.com/U99UEygsMc— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 4, 2018
The ruling party made the call on its social media platforms and it's been shared multiple times.
There is a call for women to wear all black on Friday. South African women are wearing all black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour and respect of Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela Mandela.🌹— zkarinkaritadozuki. (@HlubiMthim) April 5, 2018
(PLEASE CIRCULATE💖)
