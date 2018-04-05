AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday

The ANC has called on all women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – “Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not die. She multiplied.”

In a statement from the African National Congress (ANC) following the death of the struggle stalwart, the party has called on women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, Madikizela-Mandela passed away at Milpark Hospital on Monday at the age of 81.

“WINNIE MANDELA DIDN’T DIE. SHE MULTIPLIED...” #AllBlackWithADoek this coming Friday in honour of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela pic.twitter.com/U99UEygsMc — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 4, 2018

The ruling party made the call on its social media platforms and it's been shared multiple times.