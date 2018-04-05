Popular Topics
#AllBlackWithADoek: Don a doek for Mama Winnie on Friday

The ANC has called on all women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Members of the ANCWL dressed in black with doeks. Picture: Twitter @MYANC .
Members of the ANCWL dressed in black with doeks. Picture: Twitter @MYANC .
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – “Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not die. She multiplied.”

In a statement from the African National Congress (ANC) following the death of the struggle stalwart, the party has called on women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf on Friday in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, Madikizela-Mandela passed away at Milpark Hospital on Monday at the age of 81.

The ruling party made the call on its social media platforms and it's been shared multiple times.

Timeline

